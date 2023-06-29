Lear hosts hiring event Thursday in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mercedes supplier is looking to hire more people.

Lear Corporation, one of the biggest parts suppliers in West Alabama, is hosting a hiring event at Shelton State Community College Thursday.

The company has openings for production associates and it’s offering $18 an hour with opportunities for raises every three months.

The hiring event starts at 9:30 a.m. on the Martin Campus of Shelton State. Face to face interviews will happen in D-rooms on campus.

Applicants are asked to register online ahead of time to speed up the process. The hiring event lasts until 1:30 p.m.

