LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Lear hosts hiring event Thursday in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mercedes supplier is looking to hire more people.

Lear Corporation, one of the biggest parts suppliers in West Alabama, is hosting a hiring event at Shelton State Community College Thursday.

The company has openings for production associates and it’s offering $18 an hour with opportunities for raises every three months.

The hiring event starts at 9:30 a.m. on the Martin Campus of Shelton State. Face to face interviews will happen in D-rooms on campus.

Applicants are asked to register online ahead of time to speed up the process. The hiring event lasts until 1:30 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River
Darius Farris, 30, was last seen Saturday, May 13 at 400 87th Street South.
Birmingham Police looking for man missing since May

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency urges all boaters to use extra caution as we head into the...
ALEA sharing boater safety tips ahead of 4th of July
Protecting your car from heat
Heatwave Woes: Expert shares tips to keep your car cool when parked
Lear Hiring Event at Shelton State
Lear Hiring Event at Shelton State
Closer look at prices for Fourth of July staples
NEW DATA: Could you pay more for beverages over July Fourth holiday?