Leaders react to potential impact of redrawing congressional map

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Time is ticking for state lawmakers to redraw congressional maps after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered Alabama to include a second majority minority district. We’re getting more reaction from leaders about the process.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosted an event Wednesday with civil rights activists to mark the 10th anniversary of the Shelby County v. Holder decision that activists say dismantled protections of the voting rights act and unleashed a wave of voting restrictions across the county targeting Black and minority voters. Sewell says there is an on-going fight for the right to vote.

“As my dear friend and late colleague, the honorable John Lewis would say the vote is precious, it’s almost sacred. Pro voter activists and lawmakers have not stopped fighting to protect our constitutional right to vote,” Sewell, D-Alabama said.

It comes as state lawmakers work to redraw congressional maps to include two majority Black districts after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the map drawn by the Republican-led legislature after the 2020 census likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the votes of Black Alabamians.

“Alabama has changed significantly in the past 10 years and now a second majority minority district is not only merited, it is all but demanded under the law,” former U.S. Senator Doug Jones said.

This week, the state reapportionment committee held a public hearing in Montgomery where many people said they want the two majority Black voting districts to be fair and equal.

“We need a clear-cut safe to majority black districts. Not with 1% here and 1% there. I’m talking about something that is realistic,” Dr. Joe Reed with the Alabama Democratic Conference said.

Governor Kay Ivey has called a special session on July 17 on redistricting. Lawmakers have until July 21 to adopt a new congressional map.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.