Jefferson Co. tag renewals getting a new look

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is changing the way tag notices will look.

Starting in July, the county said notices will now be a letter and not a postcard and a return envelope will be included.

If you have multiple vehicles, they will all be listed in that letter as opposed to multiple postcards.

Next month the Revenue Office hopes to be able to include boats on the car notices.

