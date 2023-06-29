LawCall
How to beat the heat while moving this summer

As the heat ramps up, so does families moving to new homes. Summertime is one of the most popular times to relocate, and it can also be one of the most dangerous when it comes to the heat.
Tips for moving in the extreme heat
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hunter Farris has been a professional mover for eight years. He’s owned and operated Triple Crown Moving for the last six years, and says a lot remains the same year after year.

“It’s been the hottest and we do a lot of moving in June,” Farris says.

When it comes to his team of five, Farris says his crew follows a slew of rules while they’re on the job.

“Mandatory 30 minute breaks every six hours. Mandatory lunch break, rags, and ice water on the trucks for the guys. Water really helps,” Farris says.

Harris says if you’re not an experienced mover, you should especially adhere to these rules.

“If you’re not a professional, I suggest you take more breaks,” says Farris. “Mostly because you’re not used to the heat as well as you’re not used to moving as much. You can get overheated and dehydrated. It’s never a good situation.”

Harris also adds there are certain times of the day that are better than others when it comes to relocating.

“It’s really nice when you can start at 8 a.m. through about 12 p.m. Noon starts heating up. 3 p.m. is sweltering,” he says.

Website Moving.com offers more tips. They suggest if you’re moving to wear lightweight, breathable clothing in lighter colors, and always protect your skin with hats and sunscreen.

