High speed chase ends in I-65 crash near Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Numerous law enforcement officers converged on the scene of a crashed vehicle Thursday afternoon following a high speed police chase along a stretch of Interstate 65 near Montgomery.

Details remain very limited, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it was working to gather information for the media.

Livestreams from Alabama Department of Transportation’s traffic camera network showed law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect around 2:20 p.m. The suspect’s vehicle crashed and overturned just north of Exit 173 to the Northern Boulevard.

No other details about the law enforcement situation were immediately available, nor was it clear if all possible suspects were in custody. An ALEA helicopter was seen flying over the area, located near a wooded area.

Around 3:20 p.m. one ambulance left the scene with law enforcement following closely behind. It’s unclear what hospital the ambulance was traveling to or the condition of any possible patients inside it.

Traffic delays are expected for an undetermined amount of time, though some flow of vehicles is once again being allowed in both directions.

Prattville Fire Deputy Chief Josh Bingham confirmed that first responders were at the location of two wrecks on I-65, one at the 178 mile marker near Prattville, closing the interstate at Cobbs Ford Road. The other was at mile marker 173.

Bingham was unable to connect the crashes to the chase situation but said injuries ranged from serious to critical.

This is a developing situation. Continue checking for more updates.

Heavy law enforcement presence on Interstate 65 near the Northern Boulevard after a high speed chase. (Source: ALDOT Traffic Camera)

