Heatwave Woes: Expert shares tips to keep your car cool when parked

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -In the midst of scorching temperatures, the discomfort of entering a sweltering care becomes an all-too-familiar experience. However, the consequences extend beyond mere discomfort, especially for children sitting in a hot backseat.

As research reveals, the temperature inside a vehicle can spike approximately 20 degrees within a mere 10 minutes, posing serious risks.

The burning sting of scorching leather seats or the discomfort of sitting on hot cloth can leave a lasting impression. To make matters worse, it often feel like an eternity for the car’s interior to cool down. According to automotive specialist, T10 Coordinator Allen Lamb with Lawson State Community College, the intense sun rays directly hitting the dashboard can significantly impede the air conditioning (AC) system’s ability to cool the car efficiently.

Lamb explains that the AC system must work harder under such conditions, recycling the air repeatedly to achieve a comfortable temperature. As a result, it can take a considerable amount of time for the car’s interior to cool down. To alleviate this issue, experts suggests taking preventative measures to ensure that the car does not become excessively hot while parked.

“Parking in the shade would be a huge factor,” Lamb advised. “The sun is responsible for about 60 percent of the heat that’s entering the vehicle. So, anything you can do to block it - those sun shades, tinted windows are a massive help in keeping the interior cool.”

Furthermore, keeping the windows slightly cracked can promote air circulation and aid in maintaining a lower temperature. This simple step can make a noticeable difference in mitigating the heat buildup inside the vehicle.

While combating the scorching temperatures inside cars during heatwaves is challenging, implementing these preventative measures can help alleviate the discomfort and, more importantly, ensure the safety of passengers, particularly children. Taking proactive steps to keep the car cool while parked is essential for a more comfortable and secure driving experience during the blazing summer months.

