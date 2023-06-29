LawCall
First responders foster abandoned kittens after animal shelter forced to close

Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go – but Officer Oak stepped in and offered to foster them until they found homes.(Edmond 911)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDMOND, Okla. (Gray News) – When an animal shelter in Oklahoma was forced to temporarily close, first responders took matters into their own hands.

According to the Edmond Police Department, the local animal shelter is temporarily closed to the public due to an illness outbreak among the shelter dogs – which means no visitors, no adoptions and no intakes.

Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go last Saturday – but Officer Oak stepped in and offered to foster them until they found homes.

Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for the remainder of Officer Oak’s shift until he could take them home.(Edmond 911)

Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for the remainder of Officer Oak’s shift until he could take them home.

In an update on Monday, dispatchers said all three kittens have since been adopted.

The Edmond Animal Shelter closed on June 5 and remains closed until further notice, but officials said the dogs who tested positive for illness have continued to improve daily.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

