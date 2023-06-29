Family, friends and strangers honor Deputy Brad Johnson at bridge renaming ceremony

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -Bibb County leaders along with state officials officially renamed the Highway 25 bridge that crosses over Highway 82 in Centreville as the Deputy Brad Johnson Memorial Bridge Thursday morning.

The renaming comes one year to the day Johnson lost his life in the line of duty while in pursuit of a suspect.

In all about 75 people turned out, including some who didn’t even know Deputy Johnson.

Friends, family and strangers gather at the ceremony for Deputy Brad Johnson. (WBRC)

Roy Brook from Bessemer drove more than 40 miles to be in Centreville, all to honor a man he never met.

“I felt the need to be there to honor Brad.. his family in Bibb County to stand for him,” said Brook.

Johnson’s partner, Investigator Chris Poole, who was in another patrol car was also shot, but recovered.

Brook feels it’s the least he could do for someone who put it all on the line and never made it home

“It’s my honor and pleasure to be here whether anyone appreciated me being here or not, that wouldn’t be the reason I am here. I am here for him,” Brook said.

And it’s something that didn’t go without notice with Deputy Johnson’s mom.

“From a mother’s perspective I am so proud. I’m honored. It just makes me very proud,” said Nancy Johnson.

Those who actually knew Johnson called this day, ‘bittersweet.’

“The year to the date he was killed in the line of duty, he was a friend to all of us, not only a protector but a friend who would come by city hall and visit. We loved his visits. Every time we cross this bridge it will always be a reminder how law enforcement protects us,” said Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley.

As a general rule getting a road or bridge renamed in Alabama is a slow process, but in this case local and state leaders say this got fast-tracked because they wanted to honor Johnson one year to-the-day he lost his life.

Two people hanging an American flag from what is now the Deputy Brad Johnson Memorial Bridge in Centreville. (WBRC)

Deputy Johnson was just 32-years-old when he died. He was a 7-year veteran with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

In March, state lawmakers could debate a bill that would significantly cut the amount of "good time" inmates can serve. It comes after the shooting death of a Bibb County deputy. The pre-filed bill (SB1) now named the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act”. (WBRC)

The suspect, Austin Patrick Hall, is being held without bond on three Capital Murder charges.

The suspect accused of killing a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy, and injuring another, appeared before a judge Friday morning. 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was arraigned in Shelby County charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. (WBRC)

