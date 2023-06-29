Experts share how to prep your air conditioning unit and house for Alabama’s heat wave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the heat wave continues to hover over the state, your air conditioning unit is working even harder to keep your house cool.

But, as the temperatures continue to rise, there are ways to try and keep your energy bill low.

OnTime HVAC services saw the highest number of incoming calls they have ever seen in just one day this week, more than 750 requests. Experts said if you don’t have time for someone to come check out you AC unit in the next few days, there are some things you can do yourself to try and stay cool inside.

“Your house is probably going to be a little warmer than you like it to be over the next few days,” OnTime owner Kerry Adkins said. “Most people over the next several days, their AC is going to run almost non stop.”

But, no matter how low you set your thermostat, OnTime Service owner Kerry Adkins said most are only built to get about 20 degrees lower than the outside temperature.

“Most cooling systems in Alabama are designed to give you about a 20 degree drop from outside temperature to inside temperature,” Adkins said. “If it’s 100 degrees outside, it’s only going to get to 80. So you may go, ‘it’s hot in the house’, but your AC may be doing all it is capable of doing.”

Adkins said if you follow the 20 degree rule, your bill shouldn’t spike too much during this heat wave. But, if a 20 degree difference just seems a little too hot for you, he said to drop it lower at night.

“Run it more at night to cool your house down,” Adkins said. “So then, when the temps start increasing, you’re starting from 70 degrees instead of 75 degrees, to make your house feel comfortable longer during the day.”

Closing your curtains or blinds, changing your AC filter, and keeping windows shut will also help keep the house cool. If you have an outside unit, experts said make sure it’s clear from debris.

“If there are weeds, leaves, or vines, or anything that is piled up on your outside unit, go ahead and move that stuff out of the way,” Adkins said. ”That outside unit needs to breathe and needs to have good airflow to dissipate the heat that it is pulling from the inside of your house.”

Adkins said attic ventilation is also important this time of year to help keep your house cool.

“If your duct work is in the attic and your attic is not ventilated, if it is 100 degrees, it’s going to be 140 to 150 degrees inside your attic,” Adkins said. “Anything you can do to ventilate your attic, with the wind driven turbines that you can put on the roof or the electric ones.”

