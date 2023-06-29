Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken: Tips and tricks for frying chicken

Marinate in buttermilk

Some recommend marinating overnight, others just for a few hours. This is personal preference, a few hours gets the job done, but soaking it longer won’t cause a problem. NEVER let it marinate longer than 48 hours. Something you can do to personalize the recipe is add some seasonings and spices to the buttermilk before marinating. Garlic and paprika are popular ones, you can also add some hot sauce or cayenne pepper if you want to add a little kick.

Use room temperature chicken

You never want to fry frozen chicken, and you obviously don’t want it sitting out at room temperature for hours, but the best way to get consistency is to leave the marinated chicken out at room temperature for 30 minutes before dredging in the batter and frying it. This will help the chicken cook at a good speed while not burning the breading.

Fry it hot

Choosing an oil with a high smoke point (the temperature in which an oil begins to break down and smoke) will help avoid altering the chicken flavor. You’ll want to heat the oil to about 375 degrees, so when you put in the chicken it fries at about 325 degrees. Safflower oil is a great neutral-flavored high smoke point oil, and happens to be one of the healthiest oils out there. Corn oil is another neutral flavored oil, and it runs on the cheaper side to keep the recipe affordable. Canola oil is another great, affordable option, and very common when frying chicken and fish. Some swear by fats such as duck fat. You just want to ensure if you choose to use a fat, the smoke point is high (avoid butter, for example).

Use a pan

Not everyone has a deep fryer sitting around their home. Many reach for a pot because of its depth, but it’s actually better to fry in a pan. A Dutch oven is another great at home pan to use because of its ability to hold a high heat.

Don’t overcrowd the pan

You want to ensure you don’t put too many pieces of chicken in the pan or fryer at a time. This lowers the temperature and doesn’t give the chicken room to shift as it cooks. While it’s a little more work on the front end, frying multiple small batches is the best way to prepare mouth-watering chicken.

Keep it crispy

After you take the chicken out of the fryer or pan, many people think to put it on a paper towel lined plate to soak up the extra oils. This will cause your chicken to get soggy. Instead, placing the chicken in a 200-250 degree oven will keep it warm and crispy.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.