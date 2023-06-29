Bibb County renames bridge after fallen deputy hero

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - One year ago, Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson died in the line of duty while in pursuit of a suspect. Deputy Johnson’s partner, who was in another patrol car was also shot, but survived. Today, state and local leaders in Centreville renamed a bridge after the slain deputy.

Before Thursday, this was known as the Highway 25 bridge that crosses over Highway 82 in Bibb County. Not anymore. It is now the Deputy Brad Johnson Memorial Bridge, the very span Brad Johnson crossed for the last time on that fateful day last summer.

Under a sweltering sun in Bibb County Thursday morning, local and state leaders, along with family and friends, honored a deputy who gave his life in the line of duty. Before the official bridge renaming, there was a prayer dripping with emotion.

“Father, I pray for our law enforcement and the Bibb County Sheriff’s office that took the brunt that night,” prayed Bibb County EMA Director Kirk Smith.

It was Brad Johnson who took the ‘brunt’. He was shot in the line of duty and later died. Johnson’s partner on the same call was Deputy Chris Poole. He survived his wounds. Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade pointed out the sad irony about the bridge. It’s a forever connection to the young deputy.

“It was a year ago today that Brad drove across this bridge for the last time to the destiny that awaited him where he was going to lay down his life, and his service to his community and the protection of his fellow officers,” said Bibb County sheriff Jody Wade.

A few minutes later, the official change, initiated by Johnson’s two young daughters who pulled the rope. Johnson’s mom says her second son would likely have gotten a kick out of this.

“He would’ve have said ‘this is really cool,” said Nancy Johnson.

“Brad loved his job and did it to the fullest,” said Brad Johnson’s fiancé Angela Mims.

Built in 1999 and made of concrete and steel, it now symbolizes something even tougher; Deputy Brad Johnson’s courage and ultimate sacrifice under fire one year ago.

Johnson was 32-years-old and a seven year veteran with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department.

