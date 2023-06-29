ALEA sharing boater safety tips ahead of 4th of July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent study from the American Boating Association shows the Fourth of July holiday is the busiest and often deadliest time to be on a boat.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency urges all boaters to use extra caution as we head into the holiday weekend.

Before heading out on the water, Trooper Jarred Brown with ALEA Marine Patrol says to make sure your boat has everything you need to launch, including life jackets for each person on board.

“This weekend is going to be a very rough weekend on the water; what I mean by rough is we’re going to have a lot of wakes from boats, and even if you can swim, you can’t swim,” says Brown. “Suppose you’ve been knocked out. You need to have a personal flotation device on if the boat is moving.”

For the next few days, ALEA will patrol the water more heavily. But Trooper Brown says it’s still important to take your safety seriously because, depending on where you are in the water, it could take troopers minutes to an hour to get to you in case of an emergency.

“This Friday to next Sunday will be busy for us, but we’re going to try to be out here where the most traffic is out. Even the strongest swimmers are not going to be to swim if they’re unconscious,” adds Brown.

It’s also important to pay attention to what county you’re in while on the water before deciding to drink. Some areas are dry counties where alcoholic beverages on a boat are prohibited. Brown adds boating and alcohol don’t mix. They’re partnering with local law enforcement and the US coast guard, keeping an eye out for intoxicated boaters.

“Operation dry water is making sure that we focus on BUIs that’s boating under the influence. Anybody that has been partaking in alcohol does not need to drive a boat,” said Brown. “It’s dangerous, and a lot of our fatalities come from BUIs.”

They are also reminding boaters to be courteous to others.

“Knowing that your boat is putting out waves while you’re moving. Knowing what those waves are going to do to other boaters,” says Brown. “If you see another boat idle or moving near you or swimmers in the water, be mindful of what’s going on.”

Another tip from Trooper Brown is to know where you’re going, especially if you’re out on the water at night. He says it’s easy to get turned around when it’s dark, so know before you go.

