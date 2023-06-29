LawCall
Alabama’s Hispanic population grew by nearly 4% in 2022

Hispanic population growing in Alabama
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 9,000 members of the Hispanic population made Alabama their home within the last year, especially in the state’s rural counties.

According to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Alabama’s Hispanic population is now more than 250,000, nearly a four percent increase since 2021.

From July 2021 to July 2022, 9,200 Hispanic residents moved to nearly every county in the state. Officials with the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama said many rural counties, like Pickens county, saw the most increase. The Hispanic population there grew by more than 17% in the year, which is the fastest growth in the state. HICA officials said it’s likely because of the poultry plants and agriculture, but this increase in population just shows social and economic growth in the state.

“The hispanic population is growing,” HICA Communications Director Silvia Espinosa said. “There are opportunities here, and also opportunities to grow families, and empower others as well. This is showing the growing importance of the Latino community in our state. Socially and economically,it is becoming greater and creating more experiences and more opportunities. These statistics are just fantastic to hear.”

The Hispanic population rate of growth in Alabama is tied for the 8th fastest in the United States, tying with Idaho and North Carolina.

