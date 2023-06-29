Alabama Power gives tips on keeping your energy bill down during heat wave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures rising, Alabama Power wants to remind you of ways that you can keep your home cool and not break the bank.

Anthony Cook is a communication specialist with Alabama Power. He said the less you run your AC, the less you’ll have to pay. He recommends keeping your air conditioner running at a higher temperature and using fans.

“We recommend combining that with your ceiling fan or window fan. Those things will keep you cooler by three, four, five degrees,” said Cook.

He said one way to be efficient with your energy is to use your larger appliance like the dishwasher or washing machine either early in the morning or later at night. This will prevent overworking your unit.

“Those things help relieve the pressure on your air conditioner and keep your home cool,” said Cook.

Cook also said to keep the curtains closed and weatherize your home.

Another way to save a few dollars is unplugging your appliances when you’re not using them like the TV or toaster because they still draw in power, even when you’re not using them.

If you are having trouble paying your bill, Alabama Power partners with the Salvation Army for Project Share. You can find more information here.

