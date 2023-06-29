LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Power gives tips on keeping your energy bill down during heat wave

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures rising, Alabama Power wants to remind you of ways that you can keep your home cool and not break the bank.

Anthony Cook is a communication specialist with Alabama Power. He said the less you run your AC, the less you’ll have to pay. He recommends keeping your air conditioner running at a higher temperature and using fans.

“We recommend combining that with your ceiling fan or window fan. Those things will keep you cooler by three, four, five degrees,” said Cook.

He said one way to be efficient with your energy is to use your larger appliance like the dishwasher or washing machine either early in the morning or later at night. This will prevent overworking your unit.

“Those things help relieve the pressure on your air conditioner and keep your home cool,” said Cook.

Cook also said to keep the curtains closed and weatherize your home.

Another way to save a few dollars is unplugging your appliances when you’re not using them like the TV or toaster because they still draw in power, even when you’re not using them.

If you are having trouble paying your bill, Alabama Power partners with the Salvation Army for Project Share. You can find more information here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Keep it at 72, but why?

Latest News

19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student
Kirakis Shepard
St. Clair County welcomes first ever black head football coach
Training in Hoover ahead of Hartford Nationals
Training in Hoover as city prepares for Hartford Nationals
Training in Hoover ahead of Hartford Nationals
Training in Hoover ahead of Hartford Nationals