2 killed in St. Clair Co. crash

ST. CLAIR, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people died in a crash in St. Clair County June 27.

One of the victims has been identified as Renae L. McKee, 42, of Goshen. The identity of the other victim is pending notification by Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said McKee died when the 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer she was driving collided head-on with a Toyota Tundra.

The crash happened on Alabama 144 near the 7 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Ragland, in St. Clair County.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.