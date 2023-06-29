LawCall
2 killed in St. Clair Co. crash

One of the victims has been identified as Renae L. McKee, 42, of Goshen.
One of the victims has been identified as Renae L. McKee, 42, of Goshen.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people died in a crash in St. Clair County June 27.

One of the victims has been identified as Renae L. McKee, 42, of Goshen. The identity of the other victim is pending notification by Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said McKee died when the 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer she was driving collided head-on with a Toyota Tundra.

The crash happened on Alabama 144 near the 7 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Ragland, in St. Clair County.

