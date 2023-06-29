19-year-old girl arrested in death of JSU student

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Police Department announced an arrest has been made after a Jacksonville State University student was struck and killed by a car in 2022.

Police say 19-year-old Olivia Lowrey of Gadsden was arrested June 28 and has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of 22-year-old Leah Tarvin.

Tarvin was hit by a car in November 2022 while crossing in front of Brewer Hall on campus. She died of her injuries at UAB Hospital two days later.

Police conducted a traffic homicide investigation that included a thorough review of cell phone and vehicle data, surveillance footage, eyewitness interviews and consultation with experts in the field of GPS data.

Lowrey has bonded out of the Jacksonville City Jail. She is set to appear in court on August 1 at 1 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.