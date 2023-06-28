LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

What you can expect to pay at the Pump around July 4th

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fourth of July is a week away, and many people are thinking of holiday getaways. Gas prices are a hot topic in travel planning.

Although gas prices depend on where you are going, in state people are going to see significantly lower gas prices than residents in most of the country. Across state lines, Mississippi has the lowest average in the nation, hovering around $3.

Right now the average cost of a gallon of gas in Alabama is $3.12, and the national average is $3.56. On the west coast prices are nearly $5.

Clay Ingram with Triple AAA hopes that if people see how gas prices have been dropping more will get out on the roadways. According to reports, the price of gas has dropped $1.53 since this day last year.

“I think a lot of people have already kind of forgotten that we hit an all time high of $4.68 a gallon. Right around mid June so almost this time of year. So fortunately we have not seen anything close to that this year. We have seen prices dropping a little bit since Memorial day,” said Ingram.

Ingram says roads are expected to be busier than ever for the Fourth of July.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medic chopper in Helena
2 teens remain critically injured after being struck by train in Helena
(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell,...
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation
Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham Monday afternoon
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

More money to keep properties up to code
Birmingham passes $554 million budget, including money for code enforcement
Knowing the signs of heat-related illness
Local pediatrician urges vigilance in recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses
Rise in counterfeit car seats
Experts warn parents to be aware of dangerous counterfeit car seats
Knowing the signs of heat-related illness
Knowing the signs of heat-related illness
More money to keep properties up to code
More money to keep properties up to code