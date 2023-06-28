What you can expect to pay at the Pump around July 4th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fourth of July is a week away, and many people are thinking of holiday getaways. Gas prices are a hot topic in travel planning.

Although gas prices depend on where you are going, in state people are going to see significantly lower gas prices than residents in most of the country. Across state lines, Mississippi has the lowest average in the nation, hovering around $3.

Right now the average cost of a gallon of gas in Alabama is $3.12, and the national average is $3.56. On the west coast prices are nearly $5.

Clay Ingram with Triple AAA hopes that if people see how gas prices have been dropping more will get out on the roadways. According to reports, the price of gas has dropped $1.53 since this day last year.

“I think a lot of people have already kind of forgotten that we hit an all time high of $4.68 a gallon. Right around mid June so almost this time of year. So fortunately we have not seen anything close to that this year. We have seen prices dropping a little bit since Memorial day,” said Ingram.

Ingram says roads are expected to be busier than ever for the Fourth of July.

