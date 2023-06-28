Updates underway for Gadsden 6th Street pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The pool in the Colley Homes Housing Development has been closed for years, and it has been causing issues for neighbors.

Gadsden is taking action to help address problems with the pool. The city has added ‘no trespassing’ signs, and drained the pool. Although the city is making changes, Mayor Craig Ford says this is only the beginning.

Mayor Ford said that the pool has been closed for about five years, and it would cost more than a million dollars to renovate it. He said that even though the YMCA typically provides lifeguards for the city’s pools, since the closing earlier this year, that was not an option.

The closed pool still has potential. According to the mayor, there is an idea to revamp the space and give children In the community a fun place to go.

“We have a plan for that area,” says Mayor Ford. “We’re looking for more of a splash pad entertainment area for that neighborhood. We’re not neglecting that neighborhood at all. It’s just we have to go through our due diligence maintaining the safety and the pool and recreating that whole atmosphere in that area. Creating a good environment for kids to enjoy.”

Once everything is cleaned out, the city will begin working with an architect to redraw the entire area then they’ll set a timeline for construction.

