Triple-A projects record breaking July 4th holiday travel numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Triple A is urging you to plan ahead if you’re traveling this weekend because they say this July 4 weekend is the busiest of all time.

Experts says they are expecting almost 51 million people traveling a distance of 50 miles or more across the U.S., a big increase from last year.

Folks it’s about to be a busy travel weekend.

Triple-A says to expect some delays because every form of transportation will be busy. That includes airports, highways, trains, and buses.

Now, experts say this is because more and more people feel comfortable traveling again.

With gas prices down, the hot weather, and kids out of school, people are ready to get out of the house.

Clay Ingram with Triple-A says the best days to travel this holiday weekend are the Thursday or Friday before the holiday and the Wednesday or Thursday after July 4.

Ingram says air travel is also expected to break a new record.

Triple-A expects a little over 4 million Americans will fly to their destinations this weekend. Ingram says to plan ahead.

“You know they say get there at least two hours early, but you might want to think about getting there three hours early unless it’s an international flight and maybe even earlier than that, just to be safe,” Ingram said. “The security check-in lines will be long, the line at the counter is going to be long. It’s going to be crowed and it’s going to be crazy, just be prepared.”

Triple- A said 2023 is expected to be the biggest travel year yet.

