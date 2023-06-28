Residents react to moratorium on new bars in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - No more new bars in Tuscaloosa, for now. That was the city council’s decision Tuesday night to put a temporary moratorium after hearing from police a few weeks ago.

Based on what we heard Wednesday, the reaction was favorable because there was a sense the city was getting a bit saturated with new bars and a recognition that the police can’t be everywhere at once.

Kelly Mitchem of Tuscaloosa thought the city council made the right move. The council voted in favor of the ban to not accept new applications through the end of the year.

“I understand businesses have to make money, but I understand safety is important. Safety is first in our community and I support it,” said Mitchem.

Mitchem is not alone. World of Beer General Manager Will Turner says the ban makes sense.

“Right now the police know what’s best. We can’t handle the influx of people on a small city budget for our police force,” said Turner.

The idea of a new bar ban cropped up a few weeks ago when the Tuscaloosa Police Department told city leaders due to its limited staff that it was having to pull officers away from neighborhood patrols to check out bar-related calls. Before the vote Tuesday night, City Council President Kip Tyner told WBRC it was time to seriously look at the bar landscape in town.

“I think we want to send a message, or at least I do, to the public that enough is enough. You can go anywhere in any direction to get a drink,” said Tyner.

In the end, the council vote was 5-2 in support of the temporary ban, a vote that came with no bar applications pending before the city.

Again, this ban is only in place for the remainder of the year. City leaders say they’ll take another look at it in 2024 to see where things stand with the police department in terms of personnel.

