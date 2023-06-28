Rainbow City will be home to the new Challenger Learning Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More STEM education is coming to Etowah County, thanks to help from Rainbow City. City leaders have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars and provided land to build the new Challenger Learning Center.

In order to prepare for the new center, located near Rainbow City Middle School, the city is spending thousands for site preparation and landscaping efforts. The city also is providing a school resource officer for the center.

The facility will introduce students to NASA-inspired concepts. Exposing students early to this curriculum is one of the reasons Mayor Joe Taylor says it was an easy decision to offer over $400,000 worth of land to build the future challenger center in their education corridor.

“We figured out pretty early that we were the location for this. We’re five miles from a mega site that hopefully will land a tenant that will require STEM learning and education all through for their workforce development,” says Mayor Taylor. “We’re within a few miles of every major thoroughfare in this area. We’re within just a few miles of the interstate. Everything about this suits Rainbow City.”

Advisory Council Chairman Barry Cherry says this is the perfect location. There are about 40 centers across the country, but this would be the first location in the state that will serve students in all cities within seven nearby counties.

“It’s a program to bring children in now from the 5th, and they approved it all the way through the 12th grade with NASA curriculum,” says Cherry. “So it will touch from the time they go to the 5th grade on through. Every child in the seven counties hopefully will have an opportunity to come and visit the challenger center and work a mission.”

Those missions allow students to become scientists, engineers, and innovators on projects like finding life on Mars or preserving species in the ocean.

“The teacher will have the mission work, and they will begin studying and learning in the classroom,” says Cherry. “When they get to the challenger center, it’s boots on the ground. Let’s do our mission. Let’s go back home, and when they get back to school, they go post-mission they run it down on what happened. What did we do right? What could we fix.”

The center will also have a space shuttle simulator to give students a hands-on experience of what it’s like on a space mission. They hope construction will be completed by 2025.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.