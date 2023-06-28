LawCall
Protecting your pet from the excessive heat

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The temperatures will rise into the triple digits through parts of Central Alabama this week. It’s important to make sure your pet is also staying cool to keep them comfortable and prevent a heat stroke.

If you are planning on taking your dog for a walk, try to avoid the hottest part of the day by going either in the morning or evening.

Ivanna Sullivan is the chief program officer for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. She said a good trick to make sure the pavement isn’t too hot is by putting the palm of your hand on the concrete. If you can’t hold it there for 15 seconds, then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

“You know you wanna be very cautious of pavement. Even dirt and sand can get as hot as pavement and people don’t realize that,” said Sullivan.

Make sure you are keeping water available so they do not get dehydrated. You can even add ice cubes to keep the water cold.

Sullivan said signs of dehydration are drooling and excessive panting.

If your dog is spending time outside, make sure there is a shady spot for them to get out of the sun with a breeze.

“Not something that they can go into to get out of the sun but then it’s even hotter inside. So you wanna have some sort of shelter that will provide a breeze,” said Sullivan.

Signs of a heat stroke include being lethargic, not eating, and vomiting. If your dog is showing any of these symptoms, you want to take them to the vet immediately and try to cool them down on the way there.

“Cold compress to their head, their chest, underneath their arms while you’re en route to the veterinarian. Heat stroke is very serious and leads to death so you want to take that very seriously.”

