Local pediatrician urges vigilance in recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As temperatures continue to rise and summer sets in, a pediatrician with Children’s of Alabama is emphasizing the importance of understanding the signs of heat-related illnesses and taking preventive measures. Dr. Amy McCollum says children are particularly vulnerable to heat-related emergencies compared to adults due to their smaller body mass to surface ratio.

According to Dr. McCollum, the summer season poses several challenges for children’s health.

“Not only do we face higher ambient temperatures, but in the southern regions, we also contend with high humidity, which makes it more difficult for us to sweat,” explains McCollum. Sweating plays a crucial role in regulating body temperature, and children have a harder time maintaining their internal temperature compared to adults.

With temperatures projected to reach the mid-90s the last week of June, Dr. McCollum urges everyone responsible for children’s well-being to remain vigilant. The signs of heat exhaustion can be subtle and may include lightheadedness, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, and nausea. Parents and caretakers should pay close attention to these symptoms, as they can indicate the onset of a heat-related illness.

Children experiencing heat exhaustion might also encounter muscle cramping in their arms and legs. To ensure safe outdoor activities, Dr. McCollum recommends limiting physical exertion to the cooler hours of the day, such as early mornings and evenings. It is crucial to stay properly hydrated as well.

“Monitoring water intake is of utmost importance,” advises Dr. McCollum. “For athletes, it is recommended to take a water break every 15 to 20 minutes and consume water or electrolyte-rich fluids during hot weather conditions.” Proper hydration helps prevent dehydration, which is a significant risk factor for heat-related illnesses.

Dr. McCollum emphasizes that heatstroke is a more severe form of heat exhaustion and requires immediate medical attention. If a child experiences symptoms such as vomiting, severe muscle cramps, confusion, or slurred speech, emergency care should be sought without delay.

