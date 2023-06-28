LawCall
Leeds PD search warrant, 3 in custody with drug charges

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Leeds SWAT and Operation Support Unit detectives conducted a search warrant in reference to a narcotics investigation. During the search on the 8300 block of Kent Avenue, detectives found Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, and firearms.

Brandon Lamar Eldridge, Landis Franell Eldridge and Heath Loran Diveley were taken into custody during the search.

  • Brandon Lamar Eldridge 36, of Leeds, Alabama: 2 counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Further charges are pending. $90,000.00 Bond.
  • Landis Franell Eldridge 32, of Leeds, Alabama: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. $40,500.00 Bond.
  • Heath Loran Diveley: Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. $2,000.00 Bond.

