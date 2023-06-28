Ladies golf, ESPON Tour returning to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - The ESPON Tour announced their return to PARA’s Ol’ Colony Golf in Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The EPSON Tour is a developmental tour for the LPGA Tour.

This will be the second year that the tournament will be held at Ol’ Colony, the same course that the Alabama men’s and women’s golf teams call home.

David Desantis, General Manager of Tuscaloosa Toyota, who will be the title sponsor for the event for the second consecutive year, says that this is a great event for the city of Tuscaloosa. “Like the motivating power of big dreams that pushes top athletes to achieve, the Toyota philosophy pushes us to do great things in our community. We are proud to support these professional women athletes in their return to Ol’ Colony Golf for the second annual Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic.”

Ol’ Colony is no stranger to hosting big events. The course has hosted numerous NCAA regional events, professional events, and much more. “The course is in great shape”, noted tournament chairman George Lake.

The city is excited to show off elite level golf on an elite venue. “The players on the ESPON Tour work hard at their craft”, stated PARA CEO Brian C. David. “We want to show them how hard all our partners work to make Ol’ Colony a great place to play, not only to championship golf, but also junior golf, and casual weekend play.”

The Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic is one of 20 plus events on the 2023 EPSON Tour schedule. The three-day event will be held September 29-October 1.

Admission for spectators is free, but if you wish to become a volunteer or sponsor, you can click here.

