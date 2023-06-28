KShena Gourmet Soul: K’s Shrimp and Grits

K’s Shrimp and Grits

Ingredients

1 cup grits

3 tablespoons salt

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup milk

1 cup water

Red, green, yellow bellpeppers

Shrimp

Garlic power, to taste

Complete seasoning, to taste

Sea salt, to taste

Directions

Add water, milk, butter, salt to pan. Bring to boil over medium heat. Stir often. Slowly add grits. Stir with whisk to avoid clumping. Cover and let simmer 6 minutes, stirring frequently. Season shrimp with garlic powder, sea salt. Pan sear over medium heat until pink. Top grits with shrimp and enjoy!

