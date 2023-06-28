KShena Gourmet Soul: K’s Shrimp and Grits
Good Day Cooking
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
K’s Shrimp and Grits
Ingredients
- 1 cup grits
- 3 tablespoons salt
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup water
- Red, green, yellow bellpeppers
- Shrimp
- Garlic power, to taste
- Complete seasoning, to taste
- Sea salt, to taste
Directions
- Add water, milk, butter, salt to pan. Bring to boil over medium heat. Stir often.
- Slowly add grits. Stir with whisk to avoid clumping.
- Cover and let simmer 6 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Season shrimp with garlic powder, sea salt. Pan sear over medium heat until pink.
- Top grits with shrimp and enjoy!
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.