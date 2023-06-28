LawCall
KShena Gourmet Soul: K’s Shrimp and Grits

Good Day Cooking
Kshenea Gourmet Soul: K's Shrimp and Grits
By KShena Gourmet Soul
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
K’s Shrimp and Grits

Ingredients

  • 1 cup grits
  • 3 tablespoons salt
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup water
  • Red, green, yellow bellpeppers
  • Shrimp
  • Garlic power, to taste
  • Complete seasoning, to taste
  • Sea salt, to taste

Directions

  1. Add water, milk, butter, salt to pan. Bring to boil over medium heat. Stir often.
  2. Slowly add grits. Stir with whisk to avoid clumping.
  3. Cover and let simmer 6 minutes, stirring frequently.
  4. Season shrimp with garlic powder, sea salt. Pan sear over medium heat until pink.
  5. Top grits with shrimp and enjoy!

