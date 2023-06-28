Keep it at 72, but why?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we’re dealing with that dangerous heat, we’re on your side with ways to keep your home cool without exploding your budget.

Experts say one way is to keep your thermometer at 72 degrees. It is still not too late to have your system serviced, although the best time to do it is just before springtime. Experts say it’s a small price to pay to prevent what could happen when you need it most.

One company in Northport says a new system would cost around $5,000 depending on the size of your home. We’ve often been told over the years that 72 degrees is that magic number to keep your home or office comfortable. Even this week, that is still the recommended temperature inside to help extend the life you’re a/c and stabilize your power bill, because remember your air conditioning system has to turn off and on to adjust to the temperature settings.

“Pay attention to your temperature that’s on your thermostat. A lot of customers, usually in the wintertime, drop it down to the low 60 or 65 degrees something like that. That’s gonna constantly run your unit because it’s trying to catch up with that temperature,” said Just Right Heating & Air Company Vice President Jerry Snoddy.

Just Right company leaders say if you were to call now to get your system serviced, don’t be surprised if you have to wait a day or two before a technician arrives because right now most of the calls are dealing with broken parts.

