LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Keep it at 72, but why?

(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we’re dealing with that dangerous heat, we’re on your side with ways to keep your home cool without exploding your budget.

Experts say one way is to keep your thermometer at 72 degrees. It is still not too late to have your system serviced, although the best time to do it is just before springtime. Experts say it’s a small price to pay to prevent what could happen when you need it most.

One company in Northport says a new system would cost around $5,000 depending on the size of your home. We’ve often been told over the years that 72 degrees is that magic number to keep your home or office comfortable. Even this week, that is still the recommended temperature inside to help extend the life you’re a/c and stabilize your power bill, because remember your air conditioning system has to turn off and on to adjust to the temperature settings.

“Pay attention to your temperature that’s on your thermostat. A lot of customers, usually in the wintertime, drop it down to the low 60 or 65 degrees something like that. That’s gonna constantly run your unit because it’s trying to catch up with that temperature,” said Just Right Heating & Air Company Vice President Jerry Snoddy.

Just Right company leaders say if you were to call now to get your system serviced, don’t be surprised if you have to wait a day or two before a technician arrives because right now most of the calls are dealing with broken parts.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River
Medic chopper in Helena
2 teens remain critically injured after being struck by train in Helena
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Woman trying to get rid of storage pod dropped in front of house
Pod dropped off at wrong house in B’ham, homeowner says it hasn’t been moved for a month

Latest News

Residents react to bar moratorium in Tuscaloosa
Residents react to moratorium on new bars in Tuscaloosa
Darius Farris, 30, was last seen Saturday, May 13 at 400 87th Street South.
Birmingham Police looking for man missing since May
Latest on bar ban proposal in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa City Council approves moratorium on new bars
Birmingham Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting
Birmingham Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting