July 1 proclaimed as UAB Day in Birmingham

UAB Day
UAB Day
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proclaimed that July 1 will now be proclaimed as UAB Day.

The announcement comes just days before UAB makes the big athletics jump to the American Athletic Conference. The Blazers had previously been a member of Conference USA since 1995.

As part of the first ever UAB Day happening this Saturday, multiple buildings and monuments like Protective Stadium, City Hall, Sloss Furnace, and many more will light up green and gold to celebrate the big move for UAB.

The Blazers are no stranger to success when it comes to athletics. UAB has won 50 football games since 2017, the most in Conference USA. They will look to continue on their success this season with new HC and former NFL QB Trent Dilfer. The Blazers have also won 78 men’s basketball games since 2020 and has upgraded almost every athletic venue over the last six years.

