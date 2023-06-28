How your tax dollars are being spent next year in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham has released the upcoming plans for 2024. The plans come after the city council unanimously passed the Mayor’s proposed budget on Tuesday.

According to the Mayor, the $554 million budget prioritizes neighborhood revitalization, younger generations, public safety and transportation.

Neighborhood revitalization efforts will cost the city close to $20 million. A majority of the budget for neighborhoods will be dedicated to street resurfacing and paving. That will cost the city $14.5 million.

Another $6 million will be dedicated to youth programs. Youth programs include everything from financial literacy and conflict resolution programs to juvenile justice reentry efforts.

The city will also spend more than $16 million on public transportation services and improvements.

“We set some priorities and we have been consistent for five plus years on neighborhood revitalization. Everything passed in this budget today with a 9-0 vote reflects those priorities,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The new budget will also include a 5% cost of living raise to all Birmingham Police and firefighters. The budget will go into effect on July 1.

