Hoover bringing in more health care options with Riverwalk Village

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge new development is coming to Hoover.

The city of Hoover, Region’s Bank and Healthcare resources announced their partnership Wednesday for the new Riverwalk Village which also means for health care options for residents.

As the project develops it will feature medical offices, walking trails, green spaces, and eventually housing and retail areas.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said, the Riverwalk Village will be located near Riverchase Parkway.

“It will give us a way to generate tax revenue for our schools, police department, our fire departments,” Brocato said.

City leaders plan to transform the existing corporate offices into a large health care provider.

“And do it in a way that’s very thoughtful and has less impact on the environment and has a great quality of life impact on our citizens,” Brocato said.

Brett Couch with Regions Bank said they will continue to own and manage its operations center, located near the Riverwalk Village site.

“The repurposing of this is going to benefit the 25 hundred associates that are still going to work there and the campus and another facility that is literally just down the hill,” Couch said.

Right now, the City of hoover does not have a financial responsibility for the project but they are still in the early stages of planning.

“It’s no secret that we have been working very hard to attract some kind of health care provider on a larger scale,” Couch said. “What that looks like and what type of medical facility that is… those are things we are working on.”

Moving forward project leaders will be asking for input from Hoover City leaders and residents.

City leaders hope in the next 90 days to announce some additional initiatives and features to compliment the project.

