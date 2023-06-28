LawCall
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff

Loretta Carr.
Loretta Carr.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne woman faces a capital murder charge after being accused of pushing another woman off a cliff in 2021.

According to court records, Loretta Kay Carr is believed to have killed Mary Elizabeth Isbell by pushing her off a cliff in October 2021. Carr is charged with capital murder (kidnapping) as the alleged incident occurred during an abduction or attempted abduction.

Family members confirmed Isbell is the Hartselle woman who was reported missing in November 2021.

Still seeking information about an open Missing Person case! Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright Date of Birth: June 30,...

Posted by Hartselle Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Carr was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on June 25 with no bond. Carr claims there is not sufficient evidence for the capital murder charge and requested a preliminary hearing, according to online court documents.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 21.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

