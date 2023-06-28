LawCall
Former state lawmaker to plead guilty to kickback scheme

Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after being charged with federal crimes.(Source: Alabama House of Representatives)
By Morgan Hightower
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former State Representative Fred Plump Jr. will be in federal court Wednesday morning to plead guilty to Obstruction of Justice and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud charges.

Plump will admit to misusing money from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund meant for his organization, the Piper Davis Youth Baseball League.

You can view court records related to this case below:

