Former state lawmaker to plead guilty to kickback scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former State Representative Fred Plump Jr. will be in federal court Wednesday morning to plead guilty to Obstruction of Justice and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud charges.

Plump will admit to misusing money from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund meant for his organization, the Piper Davis Youth Baseball League.

You can view court records related to this case below:

