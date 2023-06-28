LawCall
Flight passenger gets entire plane to himself after 18-hour delay

A Charlotte air traveler's experience as the only passenger on an American Airlines flight goes viral. (WSOC, TIKTOK, PHIL STRINGER)
By Evan Donovan and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC/CNN) - Having an airplane all to yourself is a luxury typically reserved for the super-rich.

But a North Carolina man got a taste of the good life recently when he was the only passenger on an American Airlines flight

Phil Stringer told WSOC that his flight was supposed to take off at 6 a.m. on Sunday, but the flight ended up getting delayed 18 hours.

“I’m from Greensboro. Yeah, so I got home at about 7 a.m. And then I just took a shower and went straight to work. So I have not slept yet,” Stringer said.

Stringer said the flight crew was actually at a nearby hotel and had to get called in to work on the flight.

“For the crew, they had to get called they were at their hotel like they were gonna go to bed,” he said. “I felt so badly because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they literally had to come here for me,’” he said.

But the delayed flight wasn’t the last of Stringer’s troubles.

“My bag actually did get misplaced for about 45 minutes in Charlotte. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? We lost the one bag that we had on the plane. How did that even happen?’” he said.

Stringer posted about his experience on social media, resulting in a viral TikTok video that has racked up nearly 7 million likes.

“You know, honestly, it was just turning a bad situation into a good one. We joked, we laugh, we cut up and we talk. I exchanged phone numbers with them. Like we’re literally still texting today in group messages,” he said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

