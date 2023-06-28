ER visits for children in the summer spike due to outdoor activities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With summer comes more outdoor activities and unfortunately more visits to the emergency room when it comes to children.

Corie Wagner with safehome.org has some tips on how to keep your family safe while having fun outside.

She said trampolines are the leading cause of injuries for ages 2 and under. Porches, balconies, open-sided floors, floor openings, and other playground equipment are more dangerous for that age group because little ones aren’t able to navigate them as bigger kids can.

To prevent accidents among this vulnerable group, parents can:

Always maintain close supervision during playtime, especially around water and trampolines

Ensure that play areas are age-appropriate, well-maintained, and free of hazards

Install safety measures like baby gates to restrict access to dangerous areas like stairs, porches, and balconies. Never leave infants or children alone on porches or balconies even with railings

For parents who have children 3-10 swimming and bicycles are the top hazards. Monkey bars or other playground climbing equipment are also major hazards for children in that age group. while they are not on the list for the youngest age group or teenagers.

To keep that age group safe, parents can:

Provide swimming lessons and enforce strict water safety rules, such as not diving in shallow areas or running near the pool edge

Encourage using helmets and other protective gear while riding bicycles, and teach children about traffic safety

Supervise playtime on trampolines and playground equipment, promoting safe behavior and age-appropriate use

