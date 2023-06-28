LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ER visits for children in the summer spike due to outdoor activities

Tips on how to keep your family safe
https://www.safehome.org/data/summer-home-safety-report/
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With summer comes more outdoor activities and unfortunately more visits to the emergency room when it comes to children.

Corie Wagner with safehome.org has some tips on how to keep your family safe while having fun outside.

She said trampolines are the leading cause of injuries for ages 2 and under. Porches, balconies, open-sided floors, floor openings, and other playground equipment are more dangerous for that age group because little ones aren’t able to navigate them as bigger kids can.

To prevent accidents among this vulnerable group, parents can:

  • Always maintain close supervision during playtime, especially around water and trampolines
  • Ensure that play areas are age-appropriate, well-maintained, and free of hazards
  • Install safety measures like baby gates to restrict access to dangerous areas like stairs, porches, and balconies. Never leave infants or children alone on porches or balconies even with railings

For parents who have children 3-10 swimming and bicycles are the top hazards. Monkey bars or other playground climbing equipment are also major hazards for children in that age group. while they are not on the list for the youngest age group or teenagers.

To keep that age group safe, parents can:

  • Provide swimming lessons and enforce strict water safety rules, such as not diving in shallow areas or running near the pool edge
  • Encourage using helmets and other protective gear while riding bicycles, and teach children about traffic safety
  • Supervise playtime on trampolines and playground equipment, promoting safe behavior and age-appropriate use

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River
Medic chopper in Helena
2 teens remain critically injured after being struck by train in Helena
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Woman trying to get rid of storage pod dropped in front of house
Pod dropped off at wrong house in B’ham, homeowner says it hasn’t been moved for a month

Latest News

Fred L. Plump. Jr.
Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to kickback scheme, faces years in prison
Source: WBRC video
Air Quality Alert in effect Wednesday
Brandon Lamar Eldridge (left), Heath Loran Diveley (center), Landis Franell Eldridge (right)
Leeds PD: Search warrant leads to 3 in custody on drug charges
Two Tuscaloosa area churches will be open this week as cooling stations
Cooling stations open in Tuscaloosa as heat warnings are issued