Cooling stations opening as heat warnings are issued

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With dangerous levels of heat forecast for the coming days, several cooling stations are set to open.

The WBRC First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday, Friday and Saturday as First Alert Weather Days as Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for many parts of the state.

Birmingham:

Church of the Reconciler, 112 14th St. North Birmingham, Open Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Faith Chapel Care, 921 2nd Ave. North Birmingham, Open Thursday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Firehouse Shelter For Men, 626 2nd Ave. North Birmingham, Open daily 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

The Hub/El Centro (Community Drop-In Space), 3522 7th Avenue South Birmingham, Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pathways Day Shelter for Women, 409 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, Open Monday - Friday, Extended hours this week, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

ROSS Recovery (Community Center), 2105 Joyce Street Birmingham, Open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

All Birmingham Public Library branches will have bottled water available upon request Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tuscaloosa:

Marantha Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2614 Herman Avenue, Open Thursday-Saturday 12 p.m - 7 p.m.

Alberta Baptist Church, 2210 University Boulevard East, Open Thursday-Saturday 12 p.m - 7 p.m.

Pets are not allowed at theses cooling stations and people can not stay at the churches overnight.

Anyone still needing a place to stay to keep cool after 7 p.m. can talk to people from the Compassion Coalition who will be volunteering at the cooling stations.

There are three numbers that people can call if they need a ride to a cooling station.

If you live in Tuscaloosa, you can call (205) 248-5400.

If you live in Northport, you can call (205) 339-6600.

If you live in Tuscaloosa County, you can call (205) 752-0616.

Tuscaloosa churches opening cooling stations over the weekend

Etowah County:

Salvation Army

1101 1st Ave., Gadsden.

Thursday- Saturday. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Day guests are invited for dinner at 5 p.m.

The overnight shelter will still be open, but beds are limited.

Gadsden Public Library, all three locations

Main Library, 254 S. College St., Gadsden, Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alabama City branch, 2700 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Gadsden branch, 809 E. Broad St., Gadsden, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Freedom Center

1601 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Community Center

5981 Gilliland St., Hokes Bluff, Thursday- Saturday after 2 p.m.

Call City Hall at 256-492-2414 or dispatch at 256-442-2312 for access.

Southside Public Library

2138 AL Hwy. 77, Southside.

Thursday- Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Altoona Community Center

3680 Main Street, Altoona

Thursday - Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Call City Hall at 205-589-2311 for access.

Calhoun County:

The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church

1400 Noble Street, Anniston

Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County

1431 Gurnee Avenue, Anniston

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Right Place

105 W. 15th Street, Anniston

Monday-Thursday 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.