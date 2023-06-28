Cooling stations open in Tuscaloosa as heat warnings are issued

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks who need to get out of the oppressive heat in the Tuscaloosa area will have a safe place to go after the Tuscaloosa County EMA confirmed some churches will open their doors as cooling stations for people who can’t keep cool where they live.

Two churches will allow visitors to come in on what looks to be the three hottest days of the week - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The WBRC First Alert Weather Team has declared those days as First Alert Weather Days as Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for many parts of the state.

Cooling stations in Tuscaloosa will open Thursday, June 29 through Saturday, July 1 at Marantha Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 2614 Herman Avenue and Alberta Baptist at 2210 University Boulevard East. People can go to either church from noon until 7 p.m. on all three days.

The churches will be cooling stations, not shelters. While water will be provided, people must bring their own food or snacks and the churches will no provide medical care.

But good, working air conditioning can be considered necessary with the high temperatures expected to close out the week.

“The National Weather Service has stated that we will be receiving excessive heat. That way the index could be all the way up to 115 degrees. So, that is danger zone,” said Tamara Croom Doss with Tuscaloosa County EMA. “So, we want to everything that we can to ensure that the people of Tuscaloosa County are taken care of.”

There are three numbers that people can call if they need a ride to a cooling station.

If you live in Tuscaloosa, you can call (205) 248-5400.

If you live in Northport, you can call (205) 339-6600.

If you live in Tuscaloosa County, you can call (205) 752-0616.

Pets are not allowed at theses cooling stations and people can not stay at the churches overnight.

Anyone still needing a place to stay to keep cool after 7 p.m. can talk to people from the Compassion Coalition who will be volunteering at the cooling stations.

