Cooling centers to open in Etowah Co. ahead of excessive heat warnings
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With dangerous levels of heat expected later this week, the Gadsden-Etowah EMA worked with municipalities and community partners across Etowah County to open cooling centers .
The First Alert Weather team is forecasting triple-digit heat indexes starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday.
To help accommodate people outside or those without air conditioning, the following cooling centers will be open in Etowah County:
Salvation Army
- 1101 1st Ave., Gadsden.
- Thursday- Saturday. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Day guests are invited for dinner at 5 p.m.
- The overnight shelter will still be open, but beds are limited.
Gadsden Public Library, all three locations
- Main Library
- 254 S. College St., Gadsden.
- Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Alabama City branch
- 2700 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden
- Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- East Gadsden branch
- 809 E. Broad St., Gadsden.
- Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Freedom Center
- 1601 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden.
- Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hokes Bluff Community Center
- 5981 Gilliland St., Hokes Bluff.
- Thursday- Saturday after 2 p.m.
- Call City Hall at 256-492-2414 or dispatch at 256-442-2312 for access.
Southside Public Library
2138 AL Hwy. 77, Southside.
Thursday- Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Altoona Community Center
- 3680 Main Street, Altoona
- Thursday - Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Call City Hall at 205-589-2311 for access.
