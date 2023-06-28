Cooling centers to open in Etowah Co. ahead of excessive heat warnings

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With dangerous levels of heat expected later this week, the Gadsden-Etowah EMA worked with municipalities and community partners across Etowah County to open cooling centers .

The First Alert Weather team is forecasting triple-digit heat indexes starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday.

To help accommodate people outside or those without air conditioning, the following cooling centers will be open in Etowah County:

Salvation Army

1101 1st Ave., Gadsden.

Thursday- Saturday. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Day guests are invited for dinner at 5 p.m.

The overnight shelter will still be open, but beds are limited.

Gadsden Public Library, all three locations

Main Library

254 S. College St., Gadsden.

Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alabama City branch

2700 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden

Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Gadsden branch

809 E. Broad St., Gadsden.

Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Freedom Center

1601 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden.

Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Community Center

5981 Gilliland St., Hokes Bluff.

Thursday- Saturday after 2 p.m.

Call City Hall at 256-492-2414 or dispatch at 256-442-2312 for access.

Southside Public Library

2138 AL Hwy. 77, Southside.

Thursday- Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Altoona Community Center

3680 Main Street, Altoona

Thursday - Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Call City Hall at 205-589-2311 for access.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.