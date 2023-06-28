LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cooling centers to open in Etowah Co. ahead of excessive heat warnings

Jackson opens cooling centers for seniors 60 and up
Jackson opens cooling centers for seniors 60 and up(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With dangerous levels of heat expected later this week, the Gadsden-Etowah EMA worked with municipalities and community partners across Etowah County to open cooling centers .

The First Alert Weather team is forecasting triple-digit heat indexes starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday.

To help accommodate people outside or those without air conditioning, the following cooling centers will be open in Etowah County:

Salvation Army

  • 1101 1st Ave., Gadsden.
  • Thursday- Saturday. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Day guests are invited for dinner at 5 p.m.
  • The overnight shelter will still be open, but beds are limited.

Gadsden Public Library, all three locations

  • Main Library
  • 254 S. College St., Gadsden.
  • Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Alabama City branch
  • 2700 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden
  • Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • East Gadsden branch
  • 809 E. Broad St., Gadsden.
  • Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Freedom Center

  • 1601 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden.
  • Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Community Center

  • 5981 Gilliland St., Hokes Bluff.
  • Thursday- Saturday after 2 p.m.
  • Call City Hall at 256-492-2414 or dispatch at 256-442-2312 for access.

Southside Public Library

2138 AL Hwy. 77, Southside.

Thursday- Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Altoona Community Center

  • 3680 Main Street, Altoona
  • Thursday - Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Call City Hall at 205-589-2311 for access.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River
Medic chopper in Helena
2 teens remain critically injured after being struck by train in Helena
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Woman trying to get rid of storage pod dropped in front of house
Pod dropped off at wrong house in B’ham, homeowner says it hasn’t been moved for a month

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Air quality impacts on extreme heat
Fred L. Plump. Jr.
Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to kickback scheme, faces years in prison
An emergency room is seen in Las Vegas in this undated photo.
ER visits for children in the summer spike due to outdoor activities
Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff