Construction underway on Popstroke in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Construction is underway near the Hampton Inn in Tuscaloosa. Dirt is being shoveled and moved in preparation for a new mini-golf venue designed by the famed golfer, Tiger Woods.

The venue, Popstroke, will be an 18-hole putt-putt course. Tiger Woods’ company says it is combining technology with the golf experience to create an interactive and competitive atmosphere for everyone.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said that Popstroke leaders made some quick changes before construction started a few days ago.

“They were in town this past week. They had some design changes and with the setting of the restaurant and the beer garden and a couple of other things going on so that’s been done now, the permits have been issued for about a week and they are actually moving dirt,” said Tyner.

Council President Kip Tyner said he was told by company leaders that they could actually have the course done within three months which would put the finishing line very close to the Texas-Bama game in Tuscaloosa.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.