Birmingham Police looking for man missing since May

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help finding a man that has not been seen since May.

Darius Farris, 30, was last seen Saturday, May 13 at 400 87th Street South.

He is known to be in the Five Points South area when he went missing in the past. Police say Farris suffers from mental illness.

Farris is described as 6′2″ tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue Polo pants and a shirt.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section Det. Ayres at 205-297-8445.

