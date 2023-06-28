Birmingham Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured June 28.

Police say the shooting occurred Wednesday around 10:08 a.m. in the 2300 Block of 5th Avenue N.

One male was shot and police say his injuries are life-threatening.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

We will add more information as new details become available.

