LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham PD investigating person shot

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting at 9000 Beverly Dr.

123movies
embedgooglemap.net

According to reports, the shooting happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one individual with life threatening injuries from the shooting.

One person is detained according to Birmingham PD.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medic chopper in Helena
2 teens remain critically injured after being struck by train in Helena
(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell,...
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation
Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham Monday afternoon
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Latest on bar ban proposal in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa city council could tackle new bar issues Tuesday night
Derrick Demetrius Thomas Jr. (pictured top left), Teddy Donnell Cozart (pictured top right),...
Andalusia murder suspects denied bond after Aniah’s Law hearings
Source: WBRC video
Triple digit temperature makes request for fans more urgent in Tuscaloosa
Police Chief Kendrick Barnes
Pickensville police chief passes away