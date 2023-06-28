Birmingham PD investigating person shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting at 9000 Beverly Dr.

According to reports, the shooting happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one individual with life threatening injuries from the shooting.

One person is detained according to Birmingham PD.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.