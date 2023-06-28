Birmingham passes $554 million budget, including money for code enforcement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a $554 million dollar city budget, but only after they had Mayor Randall Woodfin make some changes to his original proposal.

At council’s request, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin made changes over the last week to his budget proposal, making sure to include money for code enforcement.

City Councilor Hunter Williams said the Mayor happily worked with them to come to a middle ground on the budget, but after last week’s committee meeting, some members threatened not to pass it, unless it included more code enforcement officers and ways to tackle problem properties in the city.

“We want to make sure the residents of Birmingham have recourse through code enforcement,” Williams said. “We want to make sure if there are problem properties in a neighborhood, that the city is doing what it legally can under state law to make sure that those properties come into compliance and they are no longer a nuisance to the neighborhood.”

The approved budget now includes $460,000 to hire more employees for the job. Williams said the city has heard many complaints about properties not being in code, and current enforcement just was not working. But, now with this new money, he said there’s more accountability and resources to tackle problem spots around the city.

“We are making sure that if someone is egregiously breaking the ordinances of the city, and they are doing so that it is causing a nuisance to the surrounding neighbors and really the entire community, that the city is able to address that,” Williams said. “It’s able to address that swiftly and effectively in a way that solves the problem. Not trying to be punitive, but we need to be able to have every tool in our tool belt to make sure we can solve these problems when they do occur.”

While code enforcement is a large priority for council in this budget, they also approved more than $16 million for public transit, $14.5 million for street resurfacing, and $6 million for youth programs.

