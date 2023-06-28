Air quality impacts on extreme heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, June 28, parts of Central Alabama are under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert. A Code Orange means the quality can be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Extreme temperatures during a heat wave can increase the amount of ozone pollution. Dr. Amanda Dariani with Ascension St. Vincent’s East said people with asthma, COPD, or who are oxygen dependent are more likely to feel the effects of the air quality.

She recommends they stay indoors if possible.

If you are wheezing or experiencing shortness of breath, Dariani recommends you go to the emergency room.

“I would tell them to minimize their time outdoors and make sure they have an adequate amount of inhalers or anything they use. If they get in any distress or have a low threshold, then come to the ER if their symptoms are not improving at home,” said Dariani.

