What you need to know about LIHEAP assistance opportunities

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As temperatures continue to rise, costs to cool homes rise as well. The increased costs for cooling mean some people may be struggling to pay off their utility bills.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP is aimed to help families in similar circumstances. The Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama is the Program administrator in Jefferson County, and leaders say June and July are always busy months for them.

There are concerns about whether funds are available to help families during the busy months. Once the funds run out people have to wait until Congress approves additional funding.

Chief Operating Officer Luke Laney said they still have $5 million of utility assistance money that they anticipate that to last through August.

Still the spiking temperatures are making it harder to get an appointment.

“There are people constantly coming in, every thirty minutes for a new appointment with each of our case managers. We have about 20 case managers spread out across our service area, so you can kind of do the math on that to see how busy we have been trying to get to everyone that is in need,” said Laney.

To learn more information, figure out whether your family is eligible or even apply, you can click here.

