Tuscaloosa city council could tackle new bar issues Tuesday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The city of Tuscaloosa has had the idea of creating a bar moratorium. However, the concept of creating a ban on new bars seems to be losing momentum according to the Tuscaloosa City Council President.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said that some councilmembers think that an outright ban on new bars for the remainder of the year might be a bit harsh. The council is considering a plan B.

The idea of a new bar ban first cropped up a few weeks ago when the Tuscaloosa Police Department said it was being stretched thin. The immediate concern was responding to so many bar-related calls, specifically on the Strip, while trying to maintain a functional police force. The first mention of the idea was in early June, but there may be a change of heart, according to Tyner.

“I kind of feel like after some discussions today we may not vote. I am getting the feeling from other council members there are ways to address this without a moratorium.”

One idea that’s gaining traction is requiring bars to close much earlier say around midnight. Right now, some can remain open as late as 3 a.m.

“I feel like the majority of our council feel the hours are too late, and in a situation like that we got great bar owners who do the right thing and I don’t want to do anything without hearing from them,” said Tyner.

There is discussion about including tabling the entire issue until the next council meeting, according to Council President Tyner. The goal here, he says, is not to punish anyone or even prevent a new bar from opening. The goal is to send a message.

“Enough is enough. You can go anywhere and any direction and get a drink, not that we have a lack of them,” said Tyner.

The Veteran Councilman says they plan to look at two things; capacity and the possibility of new closing hours.

Council President Kip Tyner said that based on what he has learned, that generally-speaking, bars do not make a lot of revenue between 1:30 and 3 a.m.

A city council meeting is being held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, regarding the issue.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.