The Blazer

Ingredients

1/3 cup hot sauce mixed with ranch for base

1/3 cup bacon

1 cup blend cheese

1 cup chicken thigh chopped

1/3 cup blue cheese crumbles

1/3 cup cheddar/Jack cheese

1/3 cup jalapeño, sliced

