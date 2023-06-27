Triple digit temperature makes request for fans more urgent in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The triple digit temperature threat this week compounded by the humidity highlights the need to stay cool more than ever. The Temporary Emergency Services announced its annual fan drive two weeks ago, and now that request has more urgent than ever.

Temporary Emergency Services says the list is growing for fans. So far, 150 people have signed up because it is getting to the point now that they are looking for anything to beat the heat.

Takesha Harris is among the 150 people who will receive a simple cooling fan starting July 1, and she says that it cannot come soon enough.

“It’s just too hot for me. The heat outside. I can’t keep cool because of the heat,” said Harris.

The Temporary Emergency Services sign clocked in at 87 degrees, two hours before noon with the promise that it was going to get a lot hotter.

The goal is collect more fans to add to the 75 already stacked up in one room. Dr. Karen Thompson-Jackson is convinced they will get there by this weekend. 100 fans is the goal.

“You hear bad stories coming out of Texas so you know that heat wave is coming here, so what we want to do is ask 25 more people to step up to show out and help us to cool people off,” said Dr. Thompson-Jackson.

According to Dr. Thompson-Jackson the typical story of someone needing a fan is one who cannot afford to cool their entire home with an air conditioner or in some cases, they have no A/C at all. In Harris’ case, four people live in a single apartment.

“I have ceiling fans but it’s just not enough. It’s the heat,” said Harris.

Dr. Thompson-Jackson says if her agency gets a donated window A/C unit, they will make arrangements to have it installed.

“Sometimes when you’re taking medications, heat and some medications is a deadly combination, so having one room to cool that catches on,” said Dr. Thompson-Jackson.

Never before has the hum of a fan meant so much to so many during this week’s scorcher. The heat is on in Alabama.

Dr. Karen Thompson-Jackson says when they begin distributing the fans, they will first start with senior citizens and then find out who has an infant in the home.

