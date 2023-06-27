Pod dropped off at wrong house in B’ham, homeowner says it hasn’t been moved for a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham homeowner is growing increasingly frustrated about a PODS moving box in front of her property. The moving box has remained outside her property for nearly a month.

The large box obstructs the view for drivers and covers the mailbox area, causing inconvenience and potential safety concerns.

Despite contacting PODS, the company has stated that the box’s owner must initiate its removal. The homeowner has also sought assistance from Birmingham Police and Code Enforcement, but the issue persists.

“I value my property value, and I try to be a really good neighbor. And so it’s very frustrating to not have really brought this on myself and touch our eye to really figure out you know, a good solution to make it move forward and nothing is happening,” said Dawn Bonser.

Neighbors have expressed confusion over the box’s prolonged presence but remain understanding. Efforts to obtain a statement from PODS before airing this report were unsuccessful.

