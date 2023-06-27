LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pod dropped off at wrong house in B’ham, homeowner says it hasn’t been moved for a month

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham homeowner is growing increasingly frustrated about a PODS moving box in front of her property. The moving box has remained outside her property for nearly a month.

The large box obstructs the view for drivers and covers the mailbox area, causing inconvenience and potential safety concerns.

Despite contacting PODS, the company has stated that the box’s owner must initiate its removal. The homeowner has also sought assistance from Birmingham Police and Code Enforcement, but the issue persists.

“I value my property value, and I try to be a really good neighbor. And so it’s very frustrating to not have really brought this on myself and touch our eye to really figure out you know, a good solution to make it move forward and nothing is happening,” said Dawn Bonser.

Neighbors have expressed confusion over the box’s prolonged presence but remain understanding. Efforts to obtain a statement from PODS before airing this report were unsuccessful.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medic chopper in Helena
Two teenagers struck by train in Helena
(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell,...
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation
Two individuals shot, transported to UAB in Birmingham shooting
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 a.m.; Another round of strong to severe storms possible mostly targeting counties west of I-65
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect

Latest News

LIHEAP energy costs
What you need to know about LIHEAP assistance opportunities
Interview with Police Chief Brad Flynn about two teenagers who had been hit by a train in Helena
Two teenagers hit by train
Public meeting Tuesday in court-ordered redistricting
Breaking down the historic redistricting process
Helena Police urge railroad track caution after teens hit by train
Helena Police urge railroad track caution after teens hit by train