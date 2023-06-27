LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

MONOPOLY announces Birmingham Edition debuting March 2024

MONOPOLY announces Birmingham Edition debuting March 2024
MONOPOLY announces Birmingham Edition debuting March 2024(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Top Trumps USA announced that it will be debuting MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition in March 2024.

The creators of classic games and puzzles have plans to release MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition under license from toy and game company, Hasbro.

MONOPOLY announces Birmingham Edition debuting March 2024
MONOPOLY announces Birmingham Edition debuting March 2024(WBRC FOX6 News)

MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition will replace the board game’s famous Atlantic City squares with Birmingham businesses, nonprofit organizations, and well-known landmarks.

The Birmingham-themed board game will include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards, and MONOPOLY money, highlighting the places and sights around the Magic City.

MONOPOLY announces Birmingham Edition debuting March 2024
MONOPOLY announces Birmingham Edition debuting March 2024(WBRC FOX6 News)

Trumps USA is asking for the public’s help on what Birmingham landmarks, businesses, and nonprofits should be included on the board game. Email your suggestions to Birmingham@toptrumps.com for consideration.

MONOPOLY: Birmingham Edition will debut in March 2024 and will be available in stores and online at CVS, Amazon, and more.

To learn more about MONOPOLY city experience boards, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medic chopper in Helena
2 teens remain critically injured after being struck by train in Helena
(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell,...
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham Monday afternoon
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

Latest News

Car in Cahaba River.
Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River
Medic chopper in Helena
2 teens remain critically injured after being struck by train in Helena
Source: WBRC video
Car crashes into Cahaba River
Source: WBRC video
Temporary Emergency Services delivering fans ahead of heatwave