Irondale Police investigating multiple car break-ins over weekend; 6 suspects arrested so far

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has been reporting on an increase in car break ins across Jefferson County for months. Irondale Police said it’s happening in their city too, but they were able to make a big arrest over the weekend, catching six suspects after getting a tip from a residents.

Now they are investigating to see if those suspects could be connected to multiple different break-ins in the area.

An Irondale resident sent WBRC the security video above from inside his car. The video shows multiple suspects with covered faces, pulling on different car doors at the Bentwood Apartments in Irondale.

“We are seeing it a lot,” Sgt. Mike Flippo, a detective with the Irondale Police Department, said. “The thing about it is that it comes in spurts. It’s not every night, but you’ll get a group of individuals that will hit certain neighborhoods or certain areas until they go somewhere else or they are caught.”

The security video was taken around 2 a.m. on June 24. The viewer said nothing was stolen from the car, but Irondale Police said other victims weren’t as lucky that night. They saw handles pulled and smashed windows.

“Please hide any valuables, and if it’s valuable to you, take it inside,” Flippo said.

The same night the video was taken at Bentwood Apartments, Irondale Police got a tip from a resident who saw flashlights being shined on cars at the Hunter Ridge Apartments. Police got that call about an hour and a half after the security video time stamp.

“Police responded to the scene and encountered the three suspects leaving the apartment complex,” Flippo said. “The patrol division conducted a traffic stop and found a lot of the property that was taken in these car burglaries - checkbooks, clothing items, backpacks, those type things. With the way identity theft is, check washing and things of that nature, it’s definitely not a good idea to keep any personal information items inside the vehicle.”

Police are investigating to see if the men from the video are the same men they were able to arrest from the second apartment complex. There were six suspects arrested from that traffic stop - some are teenagers.

“The investigation into the juveniles in this case is still ongoing, but they are involved,” Flippo said. “They were released to parents and guardians that night, and the three adult males were arrested and charged.”

Right now, Irondale Police said more than 20 cars have been reported to them from that night and the number keeps rising. Flippo said this case is a good reminder to call police if you see anything suspicious.

“No neighborhood is exempt, whether it be an apartment or neighborhood, it’s happening in all of them,” Flippo said. “Thankfully, the resident did call us because we were able to make an arrest.”

The three adult suspects were charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Police said if you have any information, recognize the men in the video, or were a car break-in victim as well, to please give them a call.

